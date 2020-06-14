/
furnished apartments
121 Furnished Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5737 Shore Blvd 2
5737 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,100
Gulfport Unit 2 - Property Id: 82113 This absolutely stunning, remodeled studio w/kitchen, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is right across the street from the Gulfport Recreation Center.
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5601 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5601 Shore Boulevard, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
660 sqft
Fantastic Gulfport location! Water views and just a short walk to everything that the Gulfport Arts District has to offer: restaurants, shops, galleries, Gulfport Casino, waterfront park and more! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has undergone a total
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5925 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5925 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IMAGINE LEASING THIS LOVELY WATERFRONT CONDO WITH MARINA WATER VIEWS. ENJOY LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL TOWN SHORES OF GULFPORT A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY, FEATURING 4 HEATED POOLS, BOCCIE COURT, TENNIS COURTS, EXERCISE ROOM, SAUNA, CLUBHOUSE.
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
1 Unit Available
7645 Sun Island Dr S
7645 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Call George Fly at 727-258-1880 for more information. Bay Island 55+, gated community, larger 2/2, waterfront condo. Completely furnished with every amenity. Wide open water views from living room, balcony, and master bedroom.
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3256 39TH STREET S
3256 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL with attached garage in popular West Shore Village. Make this well-maintained community your home and enjoy the very best that St. Petersburg has to offer.
1 Unit Available
1316 PASADENA AVENUE S
1316 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
950 sqft
FULLY turn-key FURNISHED, bring your suitcase and move right in! Lush, park like setting overlooking a tranquil pond. Ground floor unit with screened lanai to enjoy the view.
Broadwater
1 Unit Available
3810 37TH STREET S
3810 37th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Annual rental in a popular 55+ community. Beautiful, fully furnished condo. This unit is move in ready. Washer and Dryer in unit. Screened in balcony overlooking the beautifully maintained grounds.
1 Unit Available
6082 S 2ND AVENUE S
6082 2nd Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
QUANT POOL HOME. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath home for lease. This home is available for Seasonal or Long Term Rental. Move in ready. Large fenced back yard with pool and decks ready for entertaining.
Bayview
1 Unit Available
4160 35TH TERRACE
4160 35th Terrace South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1375 sqft
This second floor unit is in a gated community has been completely updated with tile and wood floors throughout(very practical in a beach community). The galley kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and full sized pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Verified
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
3535 Belle Vista Dr
3535 Belle Vista Drive East, St. Pete Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1770 sqft
This waterfront house is all about the neighborhood! Located in Belle Vista, 3/2 home with dock on large private double lot. Beautifully landscaped. Million dollar neighborhood, Unique older home. Fully furnished, well equipped.
Sunset Beach
1 Unit Available
7650 Bayshore Dr
7650 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1430 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony.
1 Unit Available
300 64th Ave Apt 420
300 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this unit at the fabulous Sylvette. Huge oversize one bedroom, one and a half bath, fully furnished top floor condo overlooking the pool and waterway. Move in ready. 90 day minimum.
1 Unit Available
5000 Gulf Blvd Apt 702
5000 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Contact Daniel Heroux 727-242-0431 Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Seasonal Condominium on 7th Floor Overlooking Gulf of Mexico. Pool, Private Garage parking for 1, Shopping, Restaurants, and so much More. Home away from Home.
Historic Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
235 1/2 7TH AVENUE NE
235 1/2 7th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
450 sqft
TINY HOUSE actually first floor of carriage house, Old NE two blocks from tennis side of The Vinoy. Completely remodeled. fully furnished, CHA beam and crown molding.
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6210 SUN BOULEVARD
6210 Sun Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Casa Del Mar your Winter get away. Come and relax in the Warm Florida Sun. This fully furnished one bedroom one and a half bath condo is available for the February & March 2019 rental season Had a last minute cancellation.
1 Unit Available
3820 GULF BOULEVARD
3820 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1410 sqft
Please Note: LEASED Dec. 2019 thru March 2020. (3-month minimum stay required.) FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, 6th floor CONDO DIRECTLY ON THE GULF OF MEXICO! Uninterrupted VIEWS OF THE BEACH & AWESOME SUNSETS.
1 Unit Available
426 80TH AVENUE
426 80th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
795 sqft
Come live the beach life in St Pete Beach! Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent. Queen bed in Master bedroom, twin bed in 2nd bedroom. Spacious bedrooms with closets. 2 homes on property, the back 'guest home' is for rent. On-site laundry.
Boca Ciega Isle
1 Unit Available
1295 BOCA CIEGA ISLE DRIVE
1295 Boca Ciega Isle Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
888 sqft
Location, location, location! The highly sought after neighborhood of Boca Ciega Isle is on a quaint Island off the beaten path with approximately only 80 homes on it, close to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc.
1 Unit Available
7400 Sun Island Drive South
7400 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
2 pets allowed, only 1 dog. Dogs must be under 15 lbs. nicely furnished Condo with balcony, in a controlled access area. walking distance to beaches, restaurants and entertainment. This can be a 6 month or annual lease. covered, assigned parking.
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
175 2ND STREET S
175 2nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1354 sqft
Beautiful WATER views from Bay to city in this extra large, OVER 1800 sq/ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, including 2 secured and designated parking spaces, located in the heart of downtown St Pete, THE most sought after location in St
1 Unit Available
290 9th Street North - Suite D
290 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$495
250 sqft
495 furnished office includes all utilities and wifi. Please call for details Description Awesome retail/office type space. PLENTY OF FREE PARKING! 60 spaces!! MUST SEE! Located two blocks north of Central Avenue on Dr. ML King Jr. St.(9th St. N.
