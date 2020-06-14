/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
133 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Gulfport
14 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5507 29th Avenue S Vacation Rental
5507 29th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
VACATION RENTAL - Downtown Gulfport - Fun, sun and a whole lot more Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.6% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: April 2020 - (30 Day min stay) We are a small town, with a big heart.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
3120 Beach Blvd S, #6
3120 Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Vacation Rental - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo with a water view 1 block from the beach. Peak Season (January - March) Weekly: $900.00 +12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.00 cleaning fee Monthly: $3,000.00 + 12.5% tax, $500.00 deposit, $150.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5117 28TH AVENUE S
5117 28th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
1 bedroom in Gulfport's very desirable ART DISTRICT. Background/credit check required for all adult residents, $60 per person. No criminal or evictions accepted. 640 credit rating required. Pets accepted.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
5955 30TH AVENUE S
5955 30th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
815 sqft
Don't Miss Out On this Lovely One Bedroom, One Bath Waterfront Unit that Won't Break the Bank! Million Dollar Views at A Budget Price! The Ivanhoe Building is In the Much Sought After Waterfront Town Shores Community, which is Located in Historic
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Gulfport
1 Unit Available
5925 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5925 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1060 sqft
IMAGINE LEASING THIS LOVELY WATERFRONT CONDO WITH MARINA WATER VIEWS. ENJOY LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL TOWN SHORES OF GULFPORT A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY, FEATURING 4 HEATED POOLS, BOCCIE COURT, TENNIS COURTS, EXERCISE ROOM, SAUNA, CLUBHOUSE.
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3123 39th St S Apt C
3123 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
720 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom/1 bath Villa with Garage & Laundry room! Just minutes from our beautiful Pinellas Beaches and Five minutes from Down Town St Pete, shopping and more.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
3256 39TH STREET S
3256 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL with attached garage in popular West Shore Village. Make this well-maintained community your home and enjoy the very best that St. Petersburg has to offer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1316 PASADENA AVENUE S
1316 Pasadena Avenue South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
950 sqft
FULLY turn-key FURNISHED, bring your suitcase and move right in! Lush, park like setting overlooking a tranquil pond. Ground floor unit with screened lanai to enjoy the view.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Plaza
23 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown St. Petersburg
48 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
759 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
$
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
45 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
653 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Greater Pinellas Point
17 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Downtown St. Petersburg
18 Units Available
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
702 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
116 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
744 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
28 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,752
785 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
812 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
37 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
625 sqft
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2019).
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
