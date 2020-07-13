/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
145 Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,032
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1029 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5840 30TH AVENUE S
5840 30th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ovely One Bedroom One Bath Annual Rental In The Sunny Gulfport Area! Steps From Historic Gulfport Beach! This Unit Boasts Of Laminate Wood Floors Almost Entirely Throughout, As well As Tasteful updates in the Kitchen and Bathroom As Well! This Unit
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pasadena Golf-Yacht Club
6260 KIPPS COLONY COURT S
6260 Kipps Colony Court South, Gulfport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1980 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront unit located in Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. This large three bedroom condo has bamboo and ceramic tile floors with a large covered balcony to enjoy the numerous boats and sea life.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5925 SHORE BOULEVARD S
5925 Shore Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IMAGINE LEASING THIS LOVELY WATERFRONT CONDO WITH MARINA WATER VIEWS. ENJOY LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL TOWN SHORES OF GULFPORT A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY, FEATURING 4 HEATED POOLS, BOCCIE COURT, TENNIS COURTS, EXERCISE ROOM, SAUNA, CLUBHOUSE.
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
5108 BRITTANY DRIVE S
5108 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1605 sqft
Enjoy living in paradise with stunning views from the 5th floor unit in building 2 at point Brittany, a gated 55+ community! This layout offers a Florida Room with 10 full size windows brining in stunning views of Boca Ciega Bay.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bayview
3747 42nd Way S Apt E
3747 42nd Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207
1328 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1025 sqft
1328 S. Pasadena Ave. #207 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Furnished Condo in Pasadena Cove. Near beach. Nice amenities! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15, 2020 - Beautiful Unfurnished Condo in lovely Pasadena Cove. 2nd floor, elevator building in gated community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
5220 Brittany Dr S Apt 1502
5220 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1175 sqft
Beautiful corner unit condo 2 beds 2 bath with amazing water views available now! It doesn't get much better than this!! This breathtaking, fully renovated condominium is located on the top floor in the beautiful 55+ community of Pointe Brittany,
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol. Featuring an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 Sun Island Way #702 Admiral Building
7300 Sun Island Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation Rental - Condo with a View - SUMMER SPECIAL: $1,700.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.00 Deposit (June - October) PEAK SEASON: $1,950.00 month, 12.8% Tax, $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee, $500.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5838 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S
5838 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Whether it’s you, your family or friends visiting Isla, fun will be had by all in this ground floor, island/golf course villa in La Puerta del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7050 Sunset Dr 7050 SUNSET DR
7050 Sunset Drive South, South Pasadena, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
528 sqft
DO YOU WANT TO OWN YOUR OWN HOME BUT YOU CAN NOT AFFORD IT? Best owning opportunity, best spot, best view.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
4900 BRITTANY DRIVE S
4900 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
Available June 1 2020
1 of 16
Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
3831 8th Avenue South
3831 8th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1050 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5633 LA PUERTA DEL SOL BOULEVARD S
5633 La Puerta Del Sol Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1082 sqft
Looking for a great waterfront rental? Located in the highly desirable community of La Puerta del Sol, this 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a bright open floor plan with stunning views of Boca Ciega Bay.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Broadwater
3810 37TH STREET S
3810 37th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Annual rental in a popular 55+ community. Beautiful, fully furnished condo. This unit is move in ready. Washer and Dryer in unit. Screened in balcony overlooking the beautifully maintained grounds.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bahia Shores
750 59TH AVENUE
750 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2172 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee, cocktail or dinner on the spacious waterfront patio with pool or the boat dock, and watch the dolphins swimming in the bay.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6082 S 2ND AVENUE S
6082 2nd Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
QUANT POOL HOME. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath home for lease. This home is available for Seasonal or Long Term Rental starting September/October 2020. Move in ready. Large fenced back yard with pool and decks ready for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
4934 4th Avenue South
4934 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
926 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5565 ESCONDIDA BOULEVARD S
5565 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2120 sqft
3Bed/2 Bath PLUS LOFT & TWO CAR GARAGE with over 1900 sq. ft. Incredibly spacious Townhome. Playa Escondida Community. Bayway Isle, St. Petersburg, FL. Immerse yourself in the natural green landscape with Florida’s seaside surroundings.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
6100 GULFPORT BOULEVARD S
6100 Gulfport Boulevard South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with pool view and steps away. Nicely remodeled kitchen w/granite counters. Solid maple cabinets-decorative tile backsplash.Newer Stainless steel appliances. Generous closet space.
