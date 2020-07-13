/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
108 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Gulfport, FL
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,032
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5507 29th Avenue S Vacation Rental
5507 29th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
VACATION RENTAL - Downtown Gulfport - Fun, sun and a whole lot more… Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.6% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: April 2020 - (30 Day min stay) We are a small town, with a big heart.
Results within 1 mile of Gulfport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
8 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bayview
3747 42nd Way S Apt E
3747 42nd Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
4160 12th Ave So
4160 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
872 sqft
Childs Park - St Petersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Childs Park area is available fro showings now. This home has a large fenced yard. New paint throughout inside, with newer appliances.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1670 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol. Featuring an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
6741 HIBISCUS AVENUE S
6741 Hibiscus Avenue South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
724 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/1 bath to call home! Has a 1 car carport, a fenced back yard & close to shopping, restaurants and transit. Washer & dryer are included, tenant responsible for lawn care and all utilities. Tenants must pass a background check.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Bayway Isles
4961 BACOPA LANE S
4961 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Amazing Waterfront Condo in BACOPA BAY. Luxury Remodeled Rental Condo with updated quality interior. New tile plank flooring throughout. 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,340 sqft $2,500 per month unfurnished. Available for 12 month period.
1 of 16
Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
3831 8th Avenue South
3831 8th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1050 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
4934 4th Avenue South
4934 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
926 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Childs Park
4424 15th Ave S
4424 15th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3br/2ba Single-Family Home - This creatively designed gem features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a loft area for you to use as you see fit, washer & dryer hook-ups, AND a covered deck in it's spacious backyard! What are you waiting for ? Drive
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Isla Del Sol
5565 ESCONDIDA BOULEVARD S
5565 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2120 sqft
3Bed/2 Bath PLUS LOFT & TWO CAR GARAGE with over 1900 sq. ft. Incredibly spacious Townhome. Playa Escondida Community. Bayway Isle, St. Petersburg, FL. Immerse yourself in the natural green landscape with Florida’s seaside surroundings.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
6100 GULFPORT BOULEVARD S
6100 Gulfport Boulevard South, Bear Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Fabulous ground floor unit with pool view and steps away. Nicely remodeled kitchen w/granite counters. Solid maple cabinets-decorative tile backsplash.Newer Stainless steel appliances. Generous closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Gulfport
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
56 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$925
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
770 sqft
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2020).
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
49 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,287
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,599
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1318 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
110 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Central Plaza
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Similar Pages
Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 BedroomsGulfport 3 BedroomsGulfport Accessible ApartmentsGulfport Apartments with Balcony
Gulfport Apartments with GymGulfport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with PoolGulfport Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL