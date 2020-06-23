5800 21ST AVENUE S

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: A must see! 2 bedroom, 1 bath with an additional 1/2 bath in garage area. This is a beautifully maintained home on a large corner lot, close to the beach and eclectic downtown Gulfport. Recent updates include new roof, fresh paint throughout interior and exterior, new tile in main bath, new refrigerator & flooring in kitchen, new carpet in both bedrooms and Florida room, new ceiling fans installed throughout & more. Conveniently located just minutes from I275, downtown St. Petersburg and the sparkling beaches of St. Pete Beach. Please no smoking.