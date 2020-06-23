All apartments in Gulfport
Last updated March 19 2019

5800 21ST AVENUE S

5800 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5800 21st Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: A must see! 2 bedroom, 1 bath with an additional 1/2 bath in garage area. This is a beautifully maintained home on a large corner lot, close to the beach and eclectic downtown Gulfport. Recent updates include new roof, fresh paint throughout interior and exterior, new tile in main bath, new refrigerator & flooring in kitchen, new carpet in both bedrooms and Florida room, new ceiling fans installed throughout & more. Conveniently located just minutes from I275, downtown St. Petersburg and the sparkling beaches of St. Pete Beach. Please no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 21ST AVENUE S have any available units?
5800 21ST AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5800 21ST AVENUE S have?
Some of 5800 21ST AVENUE S's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 21ST AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5800 21ST AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 21ST AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5800 21ST AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5800 21ST AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5800 21ST AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 5800 21ST AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 21ST AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 21ST AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5800 21ST AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5800 21ST AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5800 21ST AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 21ST AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5800 21ST AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 21ST AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 21ST AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
