5705 Tangerine Avenue South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction stainless steel walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Brand New Construction!! This Recently Completed 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home Was Constructed With Top Quality And Ultra Custom Design Features! All The Windows Are High Impact Hurricane Rated And The Roof Was Constructed With Dimensional Shingles And The Zip System Sheathing! You'll Fall In Love With The Wide Open Floor Plan, Designer Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops And Huge Cooking Island, Solid Wood Cabinets And Fabulous Subway Tile Back Splash! Take Notice Of The Designer Lighting Fixtures And Recessed Canned Lighting Throughout The Entire Home! The Master Suite Features Walk In Closets, Dual Vanities And An Amazing Tiled Walk In Shower With A Separate Bath Tub. The Front Of The Home Screams Curb Appeal With The Concrete Paver Sidewalk Leading To The Relaxing Front Patio, Stack Stone Columns, Custom Front Door And Eye Catching Landscaping! Super Close To The Artsy Community Of Downtown Gulfport Which Is Loaded With Fun Restaurants, Bars, Art Galleries And Even The Historic Gulfport Casino! You'll Also Love How Close You Are To Pasadena Golf & Country Club For The Golfer In The Family, Local Baseball Fields And Even Tomlinson Park For The Playgrounds With The Kiddos! Easy Access To I-275, Tampa Airport & Trendy Downtown St. Pete For Museums, Shopping And Entertainment! This Home Does Not Require Flood Insurance!



Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.