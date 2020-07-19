All apartments in Gulfport
Find more places like 5626 17TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulfport, FL
/
5626 17TH AVENUE S
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:36 PM

5626 17TH AVENUE S

5626 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gulfport
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5626 17th Avenue South, Gulfport, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located in the artist's haven community of Gulfport, close to Stetson Law School, this 2/1 1 car garage single family home is unfurnished and available now. Located in a quaint and quite residential area with mature trees it offer the small Southern town feel as you take a walk or ride your bike. There are shops and restaurants close by and the Gulfport Downtown Beach Area is just minutes away with it's bi-monthly Art Walks, weekly Farmer's Market and various Special Community Events and Celebrations. I-275 is minutes away also which would give you access to Downtown St. Petersburg, North Pinellas County, Tampa and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to the south. Come give Gulfport a try, you will be captivated by it's charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 17TH AVENUE S have any available units?
5626 17TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulfport, FL.
What amenities does 5626 17TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 5626 17TH AVENUE S's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 17TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
5626 17TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 17TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 5626 17TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulfport.
Does 5626 17TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 5626 17TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 5626 17TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 17TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 17TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 5626 17TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 5626 17TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 5626 17TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 17TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 17TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5626 17TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5626 17TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South
Gulfport, FL 33707

Similar Pages

Gulfport 1 BedroomsGulfport 2 Bedrooms
Gulfport Apartments with ParkingGulfport Apartments with Pools
Gulfport Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FL
Osprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg