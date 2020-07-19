5626 17TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located in the artist's haven community of Gulfport, close to Stetson Law School, this 2/1 1 car garage single family home is unfurnished and available now. Located in a quaint and quite residential area with mature trees it offer the small Southern town feel as you take a walk or ride your bike. There are shops and restaurants close by and the Gulfport Downtown Beach Area is just minutes away with it's bi-monthly Art Walks, weekly Farmer's Market and various Special Community Events and Celebrations. I-275 is minutes away also which would give you access to Downtown St. Petersburg, North Pinellas County, Tampa and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to the south. Come give Gulfport a try, you will be captivated by it's charm.