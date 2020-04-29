13125 NW Miami Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

Nice and upgraded 1 full bedroom and 1 small bedroom (ideal for office or nursery). Open small KITCHENETTE, this home has its own private patio and parking area. About 850 sq ft of living space. Open living/dinning and kitchen area, live next to great and quite owners, centrally located by Barry university, major highways, shops, stores and much more. Nice neighborhood, lush landscaping, all utilities included, water, sewer, trash, digital TV and internet. Come and bring your toothbrush unit is super clean and bright, hurricane proof windows. Hurry this one will not last. Note; NO PETS. Kitchen is not a full size kitchen. NO MORE THAN TWO OCCUPANTS.