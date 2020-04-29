All apartments in Golden Glades
Find more places like 13125 NW Miami Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Glades, FL
/
13125 NW Miami Ct
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:22 AM

13125 NW Miami Ct

13125 Northwest Miami Court · (786) 223-1942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Golden Glades
See all
Biscayne Gardens
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13125 Northwest Miami Court, Golden Glades, FL 33168
Biscayne Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 13125 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
Nice and upgraded 1 full bedroom and 1 small bedroom (ideal for office or nursery). Open small KITCHENETTE, this home has its own private patio and parking area. About 850 sq ft of living space. Open living/dinning and kitchen area, live next to great and quite owners, centrally located by Barry university, major highways, shops, stores and much more. Nice neighborhood, lush landscaping, all utilities included, water, sewer, trash, digital TV and internet. Come and bring your toothbrush unit is super clean and bright, hurricane proof windows. Hurry this one will not last. Note; NO PETS. Kitchen is not a full size kitchen. NO MORE THAN TWO OCCUPANTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13125 NW Miami Ct have any available units?
13125 NW Miami Ct has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13125 NW Miami Ct have?
Some of 13125 NW Miami Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13125 NW Miami Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13125 NW Miami Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13125 NW Miami Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13125 NW Miami Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Glades.
Does 13125 NW Miami Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13125 NW Miami Ct does offer parking.
Does 13125 NW Miami Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13125 NW Miami Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13125 NW Miami Ct have a pool?
No, 13125 NW Miami Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13125 NW Miami Ct have accessible units?
No, 13125 NW Miami Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13125 NW Miami Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13125 NW Miami Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13125 NW Miami Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13125 NW Miami Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13125 NW Miami Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Golden Glades 1 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 Bedrooms
Golden Glades Apartments with PoolGolden Glades Cheap Places
Golden Glades Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL
Leisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Biscayne Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity