Golden Glades, FL
13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue
Last updated April 13 2020 at 9:58 AM

13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue

13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue · (305) 773-2241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Golden Glades, FL 33168
Biscayne Gardens

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL 33168 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 04/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Centrally located in desirable Biscayne Gardens area. This Cozy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house is ready for a new owner. It offers New AC, Remodeled bathrooms, Beautiful and recently polished original wood floors, kitchen with Granite counter tops and Hurricane shutters all around the house. Big lot with room for a boat, RV and pool. [ Published 13-Apr-20 / ID 3491321 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue have any available units?
13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Glades, FL.
What amenities does 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
