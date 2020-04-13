Amenities

13125 Northwest 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL 33168 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 04/04/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Centrally located in desirable Biscayne Gardens area. This Cozy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house is ready for a new owner. It offers New AC, Remodeled bathrooms, Beautiful and recently polished original wood floors, kitchen with Granite counter tops and Hurricane shutters all around the house. Big lot with room for a boat, RV and pool. [ Published 13-Apr-20 / ID 3491321 ]