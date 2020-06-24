9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym playground pool bbq/grill media room tennis court volleyball court

Are you ready to live in paradise? Live here long term or temporary 3 months to 12 months. This beautiful fully furnished 6 bedroom home has a private pool, jacuzzy, bbq area and more... simply perfect. Just bring your clothes and a toothbrush and enjoy all this resort has to offer. The community has a movie theater, lazy river, pools, cabanas, playgrounds. tennis, volleyball, soccer courts, restaurants, business center, gym and so much more.

Thinking about making a move then try out the community first, Waiting for your house to be built we are here for you! Take advantage of this amazing price and live in the house of your dreams. Easy to show