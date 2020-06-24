All apartments in Four Corners
Four Corners, FL
9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE

9044 Sand Trap Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9044 Sand Trap Drive, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Are you ready to live in paradise? Live here long term or temporary 3 months to 12 months. This beautiful fully furnished 6 bedroom home has a private pool, jacuzzy, bbq area and more... simply perfect. Just bring your clothes and a toothbrush and enjoy all this resort has to offer. The community has a movie theater, lazy river, pools, cabanas, playgrounds. tennis, volleyball, soccer courts, restaurants, business center, gym and so much more.
Thinking about making a move then try out the community first, Waiting for your house to be built we are here for you! Take advantage of this amazing price and live in the house of your dreams. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE have any available units?
9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE have?
Some of 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9044 SAND TRAP DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

