Amenities

granite counters garage game room

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities game room parking garage

GORGEOUS Brand new Single family home for rent in the Murano at Westside community in Kissimmee, Florida. This is a spacious 5 bedroom home with 3.5 baths that features a very spacious living room as well as open game room upstairs! All of the bedrooms are very nice and spacious with plenty of natural light. The kitchen is modern and contemporary with nice cabinetry and granite countertops, this home will not last!