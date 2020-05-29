All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 8927 LEGACY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
8927 LEGACY COURT
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

8927 LEGACY COURT

8927 Legacy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8927 Legacy Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome home to the gated community of Legacy Dunes! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo offered for rent by the Legacy Dunes association, with new carpet and paint! Washer and dryer hook up, WIFI and water included in rent. Legacy Dunes offers a fantastic lifestyle at an affordable price. It is a beautiful community with gated access, elegant clubhouse, two resort style themed pools, barbeque and picnic areas, outdoor golf driving range, state of the art fitness center, playground, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, car wash area so much more. Reserve your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 LEGACY COURT have any available units?
8927 LEGACY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8927 LEGACY COURT have?
Some of 8927 LEGACY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 LEGACY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8927 LEGACY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 LEGACY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8927 LEGACY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8927 LEGACY COURT offer parking?
No, 8927 LEGACY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8927 LEGACY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8927 LEGACY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 LEGACY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8927 LEGACY COURT has a pool.
Does 8927 LEGACY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8927 LEGACY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 LEGACY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8927 LEGACY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8927 LEGACY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8927 LEGACY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College