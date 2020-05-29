All apartments in Four Corners
8909 LEGACY COURT
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

8909 LEGACY COURT

8909 Legacy Court · No Longer Available
Location

8909 Legacy Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Ground Floor Corner unit in Legacy Park. 1bed/1bath Condo with kitchen/family room combo, utility room and Screened Patio with storage backing onto water. Legacy Park is a Gated Resort style community with an amazing Clubhouse and amenities galore, from its 2 swimming pools to tennis courts and basketball, nature trails, tot lot, fitness center, and much more. In addition to use of all of the above, water, sewer, trash collection and cable tv are included in rent. Move in requires 1st and last month rent and an equal amount of security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 LEGACY COURT have any available units?
8909 LEGACY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8909 LEGACY COURT have?
Some of 8909 LEGACY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 LEGACY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8909 LEGACY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 LEGACY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8909 LEGACY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8909 LEGACY COURT offer parking?
No, 8909 LEGACY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8909 LEGACY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8909 LEGACY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 LEGACY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8909 LEGACY COURT has a pool.
Does 8909 LEGACY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8909 LEGACY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 LEGACY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8909 LEGACY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8909 LEGACY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8909 LEGACY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
