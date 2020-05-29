8909 LEGACY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Ground Floor Corner unit in Legacy Park. 1bed/1bath Condo with kitchen/family room combo, utility room and Screened Patio with storage backing onto water. Legacy Park is a Gated Resort style community with an amazing Clubhouse and amenities galore, from its 2 swimming pools to tennis courts and basketball, nature trails, tot lot, fitness center, and much more. In addition to use of all of the above, water, sewer, trash collection and cable tv are included in rent. Move in requires 1st and last month rent and an equal amount of security.