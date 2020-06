Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym game room pool tennis court

Turnkey 2/2 in gated Legacy Dunes Resort. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. This beautiful community has it all... 2 pools, fitness, tennis and basketball courts, clubhouse, game room, nature trails and even a car wash and vacuum area! Dogs are ok with an additional $25.00 per month charge to the rent. Renters insurance required.