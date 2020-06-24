8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Fully Furnished second floor Condo! Newer tile and neutral paint. Located in the sought after community of Grand Palms and near the West Side of Disney. Screened in patio with a private wooded view. Tile and carpet flooring, all appliances included. A close walk to the community pool, tennis courts, picnic and grill area, gazebo area, and a work out facility. This condo is located close to shopping and the theme parks. (Washer/dryer is convenience item). No pets as per the homeowner association. To schedule a tour please copy and paste the link below to your web browser https://showmojo.com/18207fc005/listings/mapsearch or you can call our appointment center at 863-250-2411.