All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:32 AM

8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B

8809 Grand Palms Circle · (863) 232-6262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8809 Grand Palms Circle, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Fully Furnished second floor Condo! Newer tile and neutral paint. Located in the sought after community of Grand Palms and near the West Side of Disney. Screened in patio with a private wooded view. Tile and carpet flooring, all appliances included. A close walk to the community pool, tennis courts, picnic and grill area, gazebo area, and a work out facility. This condo is located close to shopping and the theme parks. (Washer/dryer is convenience item). No pets as per the homeowner association. To schedule a tour please copy and paste the link below to your web browser https://showmojo.com/18207fc005/listings/mapsearch or you can call our appointment center at 863-250-2411.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B have any available units?
8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B have?
Some of 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B offer parking?
No, 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B have a pool?
Yes, 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B has a pool.
Does 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B have accessible units?
No, 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Does 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8809 Grand Palms Cir Apt B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FL
Temple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity