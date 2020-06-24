7656 WILMINGTON LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Carefree living at it’s best, come enjoy 5 star amenities year round – RENT INCLUDE CABLE, FIBRE OPTIC BROADBAND INTERNET/WiFi, Pool maintenance, ground maintenance, exterior pest control and full access to Clubhouse and amenities. This fully furnished Mansion is located on a rare secluded PREMIUM LOT BACKING TO CONSERVATION BELT WITH PRIVATE COVERED PATIO. This home features 10 bedrooms with 10 full bathrooms. The heated pool and spa is designed for entertaining large group of guests. This home is equipped with natural gas tankless hot water system and natural gas heated pool and spa. Granites for kitchen and bathroom counters, stainless steel appliances including 2 french door fridges and 2 dishwashers, 2 set of washer dryers (one set on each floor), 42" cabinets and high ceilings throughout. Up to 6 vehicles can be parked in garage and driveway. Encore Club at Reunion features state of art Clubhouse, concierge service, restaurant, bar, scheme park style water park, Tennis courts, Basket ball court, sand volley ball court. Complimentary shuttle service to scheme parks. Listing goes on and on. Request private showing today!