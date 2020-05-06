544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD

Amenities

55 + Community *Very active community centrally located near major roads, shopping and medical facilities. This charing and clean 2 bed 2 bath home features a formal living and dining area along with a kitchen nook perfect for a work desk or sewing area. An additional space off the kitchen for a table to enjoy your meals. The carport is covered for 1 car and can fit an additional car in the driveway. It has a small screen patio with an little utility room. Located across from the clubhouse and pool.