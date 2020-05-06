All apartments in Four Corners
544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:51 PM

544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD

544 Polo Park Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

544 Polo Park Boulevard East, Four Corners, FL 33897

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
55 + Community *Very active community centrally located near major roads, shopping and medical facilities. This charing and clean 2 bed 2 bath home features a formal living and dining area along with a kitchen nook perfect for a work desk or sewing area. An additional space off the kitchen for a table to enjoy your meals. The carport is covered for 1 car and can fit an additional car in the driveway. It has a small screen patio with an little utility room. Located across from the clubhouse and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD have any available units?
544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD have?
Some of 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 POLO PARK EAST BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

