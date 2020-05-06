All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

3250 Douglas Grand Drive

3250 Douglas Grand Drive · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3250 Douglas Grand Drive, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Discover the place where uncommon luxury meets forward-thinking style at our spectacular new apartments located in the Westside Development. This fresh, 100% smoke-free community is conveniently situated at the crossroads of U.S. 192 and Westside Boulevard. From our prime location near I-4, US Hwy 192, 429 and US Hwy 27, you'll enjoy easy access to major employers, exciting shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Douglas Grand Drive have any available units?
3250 Douglas Grand Drive has a unit available for $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3250 Douglas Grand Drive have?
Some of 3250 Douglas Grand Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Douglas Grand Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Douglas Grand Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Douglas Grand Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3250 Douglas Grand Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 3250 Douglas Grand Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3250 Douglas Grand Drive does offer parking.
Does 3250 Douglas Grand Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3250 Douglas Grand Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Douglas Grand Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3250 Douglas Grand Drive has a pool.
Does 3250 Douglas Grand Drive have accessible units?
No, 3250 Douglas Grand Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Douglas Grand Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 Douglas Grand Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 Douglas Grand Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 Douglas Grand Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
