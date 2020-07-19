All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1

2834 Bella Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2834 Bella Vista Drive, Four Corners, FL 33897
Tierra Del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This freshly painted townhome is a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home, which comes fully loaded with 9 ft. ceilings, granite counter tops, crown moldings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances.The master bedroom is located on the first floor, bathroom features (2) sinks, a spa style tub and separate shower. The kitchen has granite counter tops and all the stainless appliances stay with the home. Up stairs there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath with a tub/shower. There is a staked washer/dryer combo on the second floor. Within about 100 yards of the property is the community pool and fitness center. The community is well maintained. Resort clubhouse has pool, spa, fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 have any available units?
2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 have?
Some of 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
