2834 Bella Vista Drive - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

This freshly painted townhome is a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home, which comes fully loaded with 9 ft. ceilings, granite counter tops, crown moldings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances.The master bedroom is located on the first floor, bathroom features (2) sinks, a spa style tub and separate shower. The kitchen has granite counter tops and all the stainless appliances stay with the home. Up stairs there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath with a tub/shower. There is a staked washer/dryer combo on the second floor. Within about 100 yards of the property is the community pool and fitness center. The community is well maintained. Resort clubhouse has pool, spa, fitness center.