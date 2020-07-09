All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
2802 WILSHIRE ROAD
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:07 PM

2802 WILSHIRE ROAD

2802 Wilshire Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2802 Wilshire Road, Four Corners, FL 34714
Weston Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love calling this charming house your home! Interior features include vaulted ceilings, recessed shelving, and lovely ceramic tile, and wood flooring. The open kitchen has updated appliances, a center island, and plenty of cabinetry. Apply online today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD have any available units?
2802 WILSHIRE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD have?
Some of 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2802 WILSHIRE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD offers parking.
Does 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 WILSHIRE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College