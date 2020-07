Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Great location, Fully Furnished or unfurnished 4 bed/2 bath, Private screened pool and spa, Open airy great room and kitchen, indoor utility, split bedrooms 3 way, 2 car garage. Owner looking for good credit 600+ all adults, proof of income 30% net, prefer no pets, Lawn, pool & basic cable included in rent. Community fitness, playground, pool, and tennis. HOA rules apply ask for list. Long term rental. Appointment needed to view. Easy access to major highways, within 8 miles to Disney.