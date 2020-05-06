All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:37 PM

1532 STILL DRIVE

1532 Still Drive · (407) 620-2805
Location

1532 Still Drive, Four Corners, FL 34714

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1494 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
playground
pool
Newly renovated townhouse with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a private pool. The remodeled kitchen features new granite counters, new recessed lighting and pendants, plus new 42" cabinets and a new stainless appliance package accented by a new tile backsplash. The spacious master suite features new laminate flooring along with a walk-in closet and a master bath with new vanity with dual sinks and granite countertop. Two additional bedrooms adjoin full bathrooms with new vanities and granite counters, offering plenty of room for family and guests. The large, bright family room features new laminate floors and a sliding door to the screened patio and private pool! With a new air conditioner, this home stays cool with low energy bills. The community features a resort-style swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and playground. Close to Disney area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 STILL DRIVE have any available units?
1532 STILL DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1532 STILL DRIVE have?
Some of 1532 STILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 STILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1532 STILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 STILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1532 STILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1532 STILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1532 STILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1532 STILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 STILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 STILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1532 STILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1532 STILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1532 STILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 STILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 STILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 STILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1532 STILL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
