1532 STILL DRIVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room playground pool

Newly renovated townhouse with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a private pool. The remodeled kitchen features new granite counters, new recessed lighting and pendants, plus new 42" cabinets and a new stainless appliance package accented by a new tile backsplash. The spacious master suite features new laminate flooring along with a walk-in closet and a master bath with new vanity with dual sinks and granite countertop. Two additional bedrooms adjoin full bathrooms with new vanities and granite counters, offering plenty of room for family and guests. The large, bright family room features new laminate floors and a sliding door to the screened patio and private pool! With a new air conditioner, this home stays cool with low energy bills. The community features a resort-style swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and playground. Close to Disney area.