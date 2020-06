Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room playground pool guest suite internet access trash valet

This is only one year old townhome with a private pool next to Champions Gate! Open floor plan downstairs with upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances and guest suite. Loft upstairs along with Master and two other bedrooms. Pool care included. The resort-style community of Festival offers free Wi-Fi and Cable, valet trash service, Downtown Festival with beautiful pool, playground, fitness center, game room, kid's splash zone, putt-putt golf and more.

*Sorry, no pets allowed!