Forest City, FL
2818 Sunset Road
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:52 PM

2818 Sunset Road

2818 Sunset Road · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Sunset Road, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Sunset Road have any available units?
2818 Sunset Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
Is 2818 Sunset Road currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Sunset Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Sunset Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Sunset Road is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Sunset Road offer parking?
No, 2818 Sunset Road does not offer parking.
Does 2818 Sunset Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Sunset Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Sunset Road have a pool?
Yes, 2818 Sunset Road has a pool.
Does 2818 Sunset Road have accessible units?
No, 2818 Sunset Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Sunset Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Sunset Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 Sunset Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2818 Sunset Road does not have units with air conditioning.

