129 Apartments for rent in Forest City, FL with balcony

Forest City is located partially in Seminole County. Seminole is a word that stems from the Spanish for "wild," and you'll see that life here is both wild and wonderful.

Forest City, like much of Florida, can be classified as the land of lakes. Most of the area is easily designated by which lake it is closest to. Part of the select few paradise-on-Earth states, Florida is the home to more coastline than you could shake a well-bronzed stick at. Which would be very difficult considering palm trees have no branches. While Forest Park is located inland, as far as inland exists in this region there is still no shortage of glistening aquamarine waters to wile away those long summer days in.