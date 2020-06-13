Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

129 Apartments for rent in Forest City, FL with balcony

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
3000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258 Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3188 Barbados Ct
3188 Barbados Court, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
3188 Barbados Ct Available 06/15/20 APOPKA: Seminole County Schools! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great community of Bel Aire Hills! This home features a 2 car garage, living room, dining area in the kitchen and a

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1019 BEAR LAKE ROAD
1019 Bear Lake Road, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1363 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Garage, Porch, & Fenced Yard in Seminole County School System. Real Wood Floors in Living, Dining, & all 3 Bedrooms. Split Bedroom Plan with Central AC, All Kitchen Appliances, & Washer/Dryer Hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
401 JORDAN STUART CIRCLE
401 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1061 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1321 TOPFIELD COURT
1321 Topfield Court, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
822 sqft
Grove Hill Villas. Two bedrooms, two baths. Newly renovated! Ceramic tile throughout! Granite kitchen counters! Volume ceilings! Skylight in Living Room. Ceiling fans throughout. Great room concept with living/dining combo.Breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Forest City
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Lake Lotus Club
33 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,029
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
686 Roaring Drive #342
686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1138 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
198 Sterling Springs Ln
198 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Country Creek
1 Unit Available
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1807 sqft
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
826 CAMARGO WAY
826 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
574 sqft
Thoughtfully renovated condo in Altamonte Springs.  This cozy 1/1 has an open floor plan and tile throughout. The kitchen is open to the living room and has plenty of room for storage with all stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
4750 PARK EDEN CIR
4750 Park Eden Circle, Lockhart, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2571 sqft
Stunning Maitland area home for RENT! As you enter the house, you'll notice all the home has to offer. Boasting 10' Ceilings, four bedrooms all upstairs, upgraded spacious kitchen w/ custom cabinets and SS appliances. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST.

1 of 19

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
698 Roaring Dr #379
698 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
MOVE TODAY - 3/2 Altamonte Springs - HIDDEN SPRINGS - Ground Floor 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,130 sq ft Wood Burning Fireplace Shutters Private Screened Patio Assigned Parking Engineered Flooring - Custom Paint Water & Sewer Included Washer & Dryer

1 of 16

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE
8368 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1805 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in upper scale Maitland community. This home has a great floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 Afton Square #102 (11)
200 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
Private, Luxurious First Floor Oasis, 2 bedroom/2 bath, Travertine Floors, HUGE fenced patio. - Wow, do not let this one go. Available for the first week of October, this gorgeous first floor condo has one of the best floor-plans in the community.
Results within 5 miles of Forest City
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
69 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rosemont
19 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$910
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
City Guide for Forest City, FL

Forest City is located partially in Seminole County. Seminole is a word that stems from the Spanish for "wild," and you'll see that life here is both wild and wonderful.

Forest City, like much of Florida, can be classified as the land of lakes. Most of the area is easily designated by which lake it is closest to. Part of the select few paradise-on-Earth states, Florida is the home to more coastline than you could shake a well-bronzed stick at. Which would be very difficult considering palm trees have no branches. While Forest Park is located inland, as far as inland exists in this region there is still no shortage of glistening aquamarine waters to wile away those long summer days in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Forest City, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Forest City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

