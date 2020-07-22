Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 1:32 PM

342 Apartments for rent in Forest City, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Forest City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
487 Jordan Stuart Circle 117
487 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Condo / Apartment for Rent - Gated community with great amenities which include community pool, 24 fitness center, Car wash Center, barbecue picnic area and onsite coin laundry facilities.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104
484 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104 Available 08/18/20 Spacious 1 BR Condo for Rent - Gated community with great amenities which include community pool, 24 fitness center, Car wash Center, barbecue picnic area and onsite coin laundry facilities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107
457 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107 Available 09/11/20 Spacious 2 BR Condo - Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium.
Results within 1 mile of Forest City
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
$
37 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$992
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
46 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,024
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Oaks
709 Youngstown Pkwy #364
709 Youngstown Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1138 sqft
709 Youngstown Pkwy #364 Available 08/03/20 COMING IN AUG - Altamonte Springs (Jamestown) - HIDDEN SPRINGS - Second Floor • 2 BR 2 Bath - 1,138 sq ft • Assigned Parking Space • Wood Burning Fireplace • Carpet (bedrooms) • Tile Flooring -

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
826 Camargo Way 305
826 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1/1 condo in Altamonte Springs - Property Id: 314777 1/1 condo on the third floor. Nobody above you! Comes with washer, dryer. Pest control, water, garbage, sewer included in rent.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
249 Afton Square
249 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
823 sqft
249 Afton Square Available 09/01/20 2 Bed / 1 Bath Condo in Gated Comm. In Altamonte Springs. Available Sept 1st! - 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo with 823 SQFT. First Floor unit. Laminated wood flooring and freshly painted.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
625 Dory Lane Unit #301
625 Dory Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
771 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Move In Ready Condo For Rent in Altamonte Springs @The Landing! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
839 GRAND REGENCY POINTE
839 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step into this gorgeous and well laid out floorplan in the sought after community of Crescent Place. This ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo boasts plush carpeting throughout, vinyl plank in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204
873 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1266 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at the highly sought after community of Crescent Place in Altamonte Springs. This is a gated community with A+ resort style amenities on site.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
958 SALT POND PLACE
958 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1019 sqft
Available now! Look no further! Beautifully remodeled condo with great views of complex pond and playground. This condo has been recently painted with brand new flooring, along with new counter tops, cabinets and bathroom vanity.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
824 CAMARGO WAY
824 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONDO ON 2ND FLOOR IN GATED COMMUNITY OF BONA VISTA IN ALTAMONTE SPRINGS.

1 of 19

Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Oaks
698 Roaring Dr #379
698 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
MOVE TODAY - 3/2 Altamonte Springs - HIDDEN SPRINGS - Ground Floor 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,130 sq ft Wood Burning Fireplace Shutters Private Screened Patio Assigned Parking Engineered Flooring - Custom Paint Water & Sewer Included Washer & Dryer
Results within 5 miles of Forest City
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 01:32 PM
22 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,110
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
11 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
59 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
14 Units Available
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1095 sqft
Proximity to Lake Orienta, Palm Springs Crossing Mall, I-4, Florida Hospital Altamonte, Altamonte Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, resort-style pool with wifi, picnic area with BBQ, onsite laundry, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 10:03 AM
32 Units Available
Lockhart
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
12 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:31 PM
19 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:15 PM
$
32 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN for in-person, self-guided, and virtual tours! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
8 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
25 Units Available
Medith Manor
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
City Guide for Forest City, FL

Forest City is located partially in Seminole County. Seminole is a word that stems from the Spanish for "wild," and you'll see that life here is both wild and wonderful.

Forest City, like much of Florida, can be classified as the land of lakes. Most of the area is easily designated by which lake it is closest to. Part of the select few paradise-on-Earth states, Florida is the home to more coastline than you could shake a well-bronzed stick at. Which would be very difficult considering palm trees have no branches. While Forest Park is located inland, as far as inland exists in this region there is still no shortage of glistening aquamarine waters to wile away those long summer days in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Forest City, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Forest City offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Forest City. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Forest City can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

