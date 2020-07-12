108 Apartments for rent in Forest City, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Foxwood
3147 FOXWOOD DRIVE
3147 Foxwood Drive, Forest City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2064 sqft
This property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you walk in you'll see the dining room to the right and a bedroom, which could be used as an office, to the left.
Results within 1 mile of Forest City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
49 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
39 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1807 sqft
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Lotus Club
1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932
1064 Lotus Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1001 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! Welcome home to Lake Lotus Club! You will feel right at home the moment you

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
1325 Sassafras Ave.
1325 Sassafras Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single-Family Home in Altamonte Springs- Priced to Rent! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,700 sqft single-family home is located in Forest Edge community of Altamonte Springs just off of Maitland Blvd and Eden Park Road and is

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204
873 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1266 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at the highly sought after community of Crescent Place in Altamonte Springs. This is a gated community with A+ resort style amenities on site.

1 of 19

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
Spring Oaks
698 Roaring Dr #379
698 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
MOVE TODAY - 3/2 Altamonte Springs - HIDDEN SPRINGS - Ground Floor 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,130 sq ft Wood Burning Fireplace Shutters Private Screened Patio Assigned Parking Engineered Flooring - Custom Paint Water & Sewer Included Washer & Dryer

1 of 16

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE
8368 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1805 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in upper scale Maitland community. This home has a great floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
5021 Sweet Leaf Ct
5021 Sweet Leaf Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2211 sqft
5021 Sweet Leaf Ct, Beautiful 4/2.5 Gated Lake Brantley school district - 5021 Sweet Leaf Ct, Beautiful 4/2.5, Gated, Top Rated Lake Brantley school district. Two-story single-family home newly painted exterior in gated Camden Club.
Results within 5 miles of Forest City
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
59 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,428
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
26 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
57 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
1 Unit Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
17 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
16 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,140
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
City Guide for Forest City, FL

Forest City is located partially in Seminole County. Seminole is a word that stems from the Spanish for "wild," and you'll see that life here is both wild and wonderful.

Forest City, like much of Florida, can be classified as the land of lakes. Most of the area is easily designated by which lake it is closest to. Part of the select few paradise-on-Earth states, Florida is the home to more coastline than you could shake a well-bronzed stick at. Which would be very difficult considering palm trees have no branches. While Forest Park is located inland, as far as inland exists in this region there is still no shortage of glistening aquamarine waters to wile away those long summer days in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Forest City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Forest City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

