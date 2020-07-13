/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM
112 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Forest City, FL
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100 Available 08/14/20 Impressively spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in resort style living! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums with Washer/Dryer in the unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Jordan Stuart Circle #107
401 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1061 sqft
401 Jordan Stuart Circle - 401 Jordan Stuart Circle M2-107 #107 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit Located in Apopka! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107
457 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107 Available 09/11/20 Spacious 2 BR Condo - Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104
484 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104 Available 08/18/20 Spacious 1 BR Condo for Rent - Gated community with great amenities which include community pool, 24 fitness center, Car wash Center, barbecue picnic area and onsite coin laundry facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Forest City
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
49 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
39 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
957 Salt Pond Pl #202
957 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1807 sqft
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Lotus Club
1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932
1064 Lotus Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1001 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! Welcome home to Lake Lotus Club! You will feel right at home the moment you
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
1325 Sassafras Ave.
1325 Sassafras Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single-Family Home in Altamonte Springs- Priced to Rent! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,700 sqft single-family home is located in Forest Edge community of Altamonte Springs just off of Maitland Blvd and Eden Park Road and is
1 of 14
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 Afton Square #102 (11)
200 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
Private, Luxurious First Floor Oasis, 2 bedroom/2 bath, Travertine Floors, HUGE fenced patio. - Wow, do not let this one go. Available for the first week of October, this gorgeous first floor condo has one of the best floor-plans in the community.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
5021 Sweet Leaf Ct
5021 Sweet Leaf Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2211 sqft
5021 Sweet Leaf Ct, Beautiful 4/2.5 Gated Lake Brantley school district - 5021 Sweet Leaf Ct, Beautiful 4/2.5, Gated, Top Rated Lake Brantley school district. Two-story single-family home newly painted exterior in gated Camden Club.
Results within 5 miles of Forest City
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
58 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,428
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
26 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
57 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
1 Unit Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
17 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
31 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
16 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
