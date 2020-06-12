/
2 bedroom apartments
300 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest City, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
443 Jordan Stuart Circle 105
443 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1088 sqft
Spacious 2BR Condo - *$500 CREDIT ON FIRST FULL MONTH. Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Willow St
112 Willow Ave, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
925 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020! Like New!!! Recently updated 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently located in the Heart of Altamonte Springs near major roadways, shopping, & restaurants!! - Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath 1/2 duplex conveniently
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
401 JORDAN STUART CIRCLE
401 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1061 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1321 TOPFIELD COURT
1321 Topfield Court, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
822 sqft
Grove Hill Villas. Two bedrooms, two baths. Newly renovated! Ceramic tile throughout! Granite kitchen counters! Volume ceilings! Skylight in Living Room. Ceiling fans throughout. Great room concept with living/dining combo.Breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Forest City
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Lake Lotus Club
32 Units Available
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1027 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
60 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1040 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
832 Camargo Way
832 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
767 sqft
Available 06/15/20 832 Camargo Way - Property Id: 293510 Nice condo with excellent location. Easy access to 434, and 436. Walking distance to Costco, Target, Wal Mart, Home Depot, and Starbucks. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
956 Salt Pond Place #207
956 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1019 sqft
Upgraded & Spacious 2/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs!! - Currently occupied but vacating 05/31/20. This bright and open 2nd floor condo has lots of space and is fully tiled! Located next to the clubhouse with easy access to amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Lotus Club
1 Unit Available
1064 Lotus Pkwy # 932
1064 Lotus Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1001 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! WATER INCLUDED!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Third Floor Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! Welcome home to Lake Lotus Club! You will feel right at home the moment you
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
1 Unit Available
877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE
877 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1106 sqft
Move-in ready 1st floor condo located in the gated community of Crescent Place. Light and bright interior with carpet. Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining, and living room.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
822 GRAND REGENCY POINTE
822 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1106 sqft
Located in lovely Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Condominiums, this very large first floor two bedrooms, two bath home is close to everything! Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away in Altamonte Springs, Maitland, Lake Mary, and
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
827 CAMARGO WAY
827 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
Nice split floor plan with a bonus room (solarium). This place can be rented furnished or non-furnished.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 Afton Square #102 (11)
200 Afton Square, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
Private, Luxurious First Floor Oasis, 2 bedroom/2 bath, Travertine Floors, HUGE fenced patio. - Wow, do not let this one go. Available for the first week of October, this gorgeous first floor condo has one of the best floor-plans in the community.
Results within 5 miles of Forest City
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
17 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1140 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
103 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rosemont
18 Units Available
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
11 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:36am
Lockhart
45 Units Available
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
22 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1140 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Lockhart
1 Unit Available
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
