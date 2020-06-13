/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Forest City, FL
6701 Shellbark Blvd
6701 Shellbark Boulevard, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
3000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home With 1.acres + - Property Id: 287258 Executive custom home Bear Lake Area 3 Bed/ 2.
1035 Branchwood Dr
1035 Branchwood Drive, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
Seminole County-Apopka-3 Bedrooms-2 Bathrooms and a 2 Car Garage-Fenced Backyard - This sweet, newly painted interior with 1,415 sq.
3188 Barbados Ct
3188 Barbados Court, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
3188 Barbados Ct Available 06/15/20 APOPKA: Seminole County Schools! - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in great community of Bel Aire Hills! This home features a 2 car garage, living room, dining area in the kitchen and a
1019 BEAR LAKE ROAD
1019 Bear Lake Road, Forest City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1363 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Garage, Porch, & Fenced Yard in Seminole County School System. Real Wood Floors in Living, Dining, & all 3 Bedrooms. Split Bedroom Plan with Central AC, All Kitchen Appliances, & Washer/Dryer Hookups.
Foxwood
3147 FOXWOOD DRIVE
3147 Foxwood Drive, Forest City, FL
This property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you walk in you'll see the dining room to the right and a bedroom, which could be used as an office, to the left.
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Spring Oaks
686 Roaring Drive #342
686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1138 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo.
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201
673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.
Lockhart
8333 Baywood Vista Dr
8333 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL
Large 4/2 Located In The Beautiful Rose Bay Subdivision - Fantastic well cared for home in the beautiful rose bay subdivision. This wonderful 4 bedroom home offers a very spacious interior (great for entertaining) with roomy floor plan.
198 Sterling Springs Ln
198 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1914 sqft
198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.
Country Creek
1241 LEATHERWOOD DRIVE
1241 Leatherwood Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1807 sqft
Located in the Glens at Country Creek community, this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is available to call it home.
Lockhart
4750 PARK EDEN CIR
4750 Park Eden Circle, Lockhart, FL
Stunning Maitland area home for RENT! As you enter the house, you'll notice all the home has to offer. Boasting 10' Ceilings, four bedrooms all upstairs, upgraded spacious kitchen w/ custom cabinets and SS appliances. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST.
Spring Oaks
698 Roaring Dr #379
698 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
MOVE TODAY - 3/2 Altamonte Springs - HIDDEN SPRINGS - Ground Floor 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,130 sq ft Wood Burning Fireplace Shutters Private Screened Patio Assigned Parking Engineered Flooring - Custom Paint Water & Sewer Included Washer & Dryer
Lockhart
8368 BAYWOOD VISTA DRIVE
8368 Baywood Vista Drive, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1805 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in upper scale Maitland community. This home has a great floor plan.
Lockhart
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1206 sqft
When remarkable ingredients collide, it is called fusion. Oftentimes, it occurs by accident, but in the case of Fusion Apartments, the final result is by design.
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1178 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1318 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
