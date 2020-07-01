1949 Amelia Oaks Dr

Amenities

Walk to beach or relax by pool - 2164sf, 3BR/2.5BA two story recently built island home within walking distance to beach. Large front siting porch. Tile plank flooring throughout main living area. Big dining room/family room combo with gas fireplace. Huge kitchen space with eat at center island and lots of custom cabinetry. Gas cook top stove and walk in pantry. Granite counter tops; stainless appliances. Triple opening sliders open up to big screened rear porch overlooking fenced in back yard. Master suite features vaulted ceiling; tall double vanity; garden tub; and over sized step in shower. Big laundry room. Guest bedroom with step in closet. Bonus room/office. Whole house generator and tank less water heater. Pets ok with owner approval. On island.



