1061 19th St S

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6832c108a ---- ENTIRE UNIT COMPLETELY REMODELED! BRAND NEW kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! New flooring, new carpet, new paint, new everything! The downstairs living area has wood-style flooring throughout. The master bedroom is located downstairs and features wood-style flooring. The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs and are carpeted. Close to schools, shopping, downtown historic Fernandina Beach, Amelia\'s Greenway, Amelia Island\'s Oceanfront is within walking distance. Available Now! Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Blinds Carpet Granite Countertops High Vaulted Ceilings Wood Style Flooring