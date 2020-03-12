All apartments in Elfers
Find more places like 3548 Connon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elfers, FL
/
3548 Connon Dr
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

3548 Connon Dr

3548 Connon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elfers
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3548 Connon Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Manor

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4266233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 Connon Dr have any available units?
3548 Connon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
Is 3548 Connon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Connon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Connon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3548 Connon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3548 Connon Dr offer parking?
No, 3548 Connon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3548 Connon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 Connon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Connon Dr have a pool?
No, 3548 Connon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3548 Connon Dr have accessible units?
No, 3548 Connon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Connon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3548 Connon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3548 Connon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3548 Connon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elfers 2 BedroomsElfers Apartments with Parking
Elfers Apartments with PoolElfers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elfers Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College