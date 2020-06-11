All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

3751 Pine Ridge Blvd.

3751 Pine Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3751 Pine Ridge Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Nestled in the pristine natural environment of the 100acre Brooker Creek Conservation area in Palm Harbor, An easy commute to Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa. The community is located within minutes of fine dining,shopping, entertainment, an18 hole golf course, 5 mile walking/biking trail, Lake Tarpon Beach, John Chestnut Park and walking distance to Publix, YMCA, and Starbucks. Located in a prestigious, A rated school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. have any available units?
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. have?
Some of 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. offers parking.
Does 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. has a pool.
Does 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3751 Pine Ridge Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg