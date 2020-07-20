950 BROADWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bike storage

IN THE HEART OF DUNEDIN! AVAILABLE SHORT OR LONG TERM! One block from water and located downtown. ( one of the few Dunedin condos with only a 2 month minimum). Stunning and Spacious this 2 bedroom (both oversized), 2 bath condo is impeccably decorated and furnished. Beautiful upgrades throughout,And both bedrooms have massive walk in closets. The pool area sets the scene for true relaxation and vacation vibes. Walk to all of the best restaurants and entertainment Dunedin has to offer. Enjoy biking? You are right by the Pinellas County Trail and this condo even has separate bike storage PLUS another storage closet on property for each condo. This condo was just purchased by owners and they had it detailed from top to bottom before the furniture was even moved in.Not your average rental, Landlords take great pride in this condo and want renters to be able to enjoy beautiful Dunedin to the fullest. Will not last long especially this time of year.