All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 855 Lyndhurst St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
855 Lyndhurst St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

855 Lyndhurst St

855 Lyndhurst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

855 Lyndhurst Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
DUNEDIN APARTMENT FOR RENT $1,375/month Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom approximately 1200 sq feet.. Sitting about a mile in from the beaches and downtown Dunedin in a quiet neighborhood. This unit is move in ready and availble now with all appliances included and a washer and dryer being installed upon move in. This unit has a private driveway with one car garage and the back yard is fully fenced in for the safety of your children and/or pets! Breed restrictions may apply. This apartment is literally 5 minutes from downtown Dunedin/Honeymoon Island and a relaxing 10 minute drive to Clearwater Beach! Call today to schedule a viewing! $1,375.00/mo, with security deposit based on tenants credit and background check- typically equal to a minimum of first months rent. Call Kiyon for showings at: 727-359-4539. 855 Lyndhurst St. Apt A Dunedin FL 34698 $1,375.00/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Lyndhurst St have any available units?
855 Lyndhurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 855 Lyndhurst St have?
Some of 855 Lyndhurst St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Lyndhurst St currently offering any rent specials?
855 Lyndhurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Lyndhurst St pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 Lyndhurst St is pet friendly.
Does 855 Lyndhurst St offer parking?
Yes, 855 Lyndhurst St offers parking.
Does 855 Lyndhurst St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 855 Lyndhurst St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Lyndhurst St have a pool?
No, 855 Lyndhurst St does not have a pool.
Does 855 Lyndhurst St have accessible units?
No, 855 Lyndhurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Lyndhurst St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 Lyndhurst St has units with dishwashers.
Does 855 Lyndhurst St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 855 Lyndhurst St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg