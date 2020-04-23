Amenities
DUNEDIN APARTMENT FOR RENT $1,375/month Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom approximately 1200 sq feet.. Sitting about a mile in from the beaches and downtown Dunedin in a quiet neighborhood. This unit is move in ready and availble now with all appliances included and a washer and dryer being installed upon move in. This unit has a private driveway with one car garage and the back yard is fully fenced in for the safety of your children and/or pets! Breed restrictions may apply. This apartment is literally 5 minutes from downtown Dunedin/Honeymoon Island and a relaxing 10 minute drive to Clearwater Beach! Call today to schedule a viewing! $1,375.00/mo, with security deposit based on tenants credit and background check- typically equal to a minimum of first months rent. Call Kiyon for showings at: 727-359-4539. 855 Lyndhurst St. Apt A Dunedin FL 34698 $1,375.00/mo