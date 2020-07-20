All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:35 PM

85 Ventura Drive

85 Ventura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

85 Ventura Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Terrific Home in Quiet Friendly Dunedin Neighborhood. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open family / dining room combo that leads to a large enclosed Florida room which could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Newer Roof, 2015, with a 10 year transferable warranty. AC is 2012. Floors are a combination of exposed terrazzo, tile and laminate. Single Hung Double-Paned windows throughout. Beautiful mature oaks in both front yard and the large fenced-in backyard. Property also includes a shed for storage and Reclaimed Water. No Flood Insurance required. Short Bike ride to the Water, the world famous Pinellas trail and Downtown Dunedin with all of it's shops, restaurants, and breweries. This home has Amazing Potential.

Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Ventura Drive have any available units?
85 Ventura Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 85 Ventura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
85 Ventura Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Ventura Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Ventura Drive is pet friendly.
Does 85 Ventura Drive offer parking?
No, 85 Ventura Drive does not offer parking.
Does 85 Ventura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Ventura Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Ventura Drive have a pool?
No, 85 Ventura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 85 Ventura Drive have accessible units?
No, 85 Ventura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Ventura Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Ventura Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Ventura Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 Ventura Drive has units with air conditioning.
