85 Ventura Drive

Amenities
Terrific Home in Quiet Friendly Dunedin Neighborhood. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open family / dining room combo that leads to a large enclosed Florida room which could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Newer Roof, 2015, with a 10 year transferable warranty. AC is 2012. Floors are a combination of exposed terrazzo, tile and laminate. Single Hung Double-Paned windows throughout. Beautiful mature oaks in both front yard and the large fenced-in backyard. Property also includes a shed for storage and Reclaimed Water. No Flood Insurance required. Short Bike ride to the Water, the world famous Pinellas trail and Downtown Dunedin with all of it's shops, restaurants, and breweries. This home has Amazing Potential.
Listing Courtesy Of CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.