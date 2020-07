Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home has a POOL! You will find laminate floors in Living, Dining & Fam room. Only one bedroom with

carpet. Split bedroom plan, Nice light and bright! Small backyard for a great play area. Glass top range & stainless fridge. This house is ready for move in. Super Dunedin location! 2 car garage with Washer/Dryer Hookups & a nearly new GAS Water Heater. Tenant handles Lawn & Pool care. Not looking for pets but might consider a small one.