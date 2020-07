Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious first floor two bedroom / two bath unit with updates! Fully equipped kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counters. French doors in living room with vinyl plank flooring throughout for easy care. Updated bathrooms, spacious master with walk-in closet and inside utility with washer/dryer. Complex has assigned parking and a pool. Zoned for San Jose Elementary, Dunedin Middle and High.