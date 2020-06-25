678 Roanoke Street

Amenities

This is the perfect home to call your place of peace. Imagine yourself nestled right in the heart of Prime Dunedin, just 3 minutes from main street, the marina, and all that downtown dunedin has to offer, living in this beautifully updated 2 bed 1 bath with your own private oasis right in your backyard. On days when you don't feel like making a 13 minute trip to the best beach in Florida, Clearwater Beach, just go right outside your door and enjoy your very own pool, or hammocks with views of palm trees and blue skies as you relax and smell the beach blowing in the wind. The huge backyard is perfect for spending time alone or have all of your friends over. This home has wood floors throughout, butcher block counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, its own laundry room with new LG front loader washer and dryer, tankless water heater, farmers sink, plenty of parking with carport, subway tile backsplash and much more. Schedule your showing now!



