678 Roanoke Street
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:54 PM

678 Roanoke Street

678 Roanoke Street · No Longer Available
Location

678 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is the perfect home to call your place of peace. Imagine yourself nestled right in the heart of Prime Dunedin, just 3 minutes from main street, the marina, and all that downtown dunedin has to offer, living in this beautifully updated 2 bed 1 bath with your own private oasis right in your backyard. On days when you don't feel like making a 13 minute trip to the best beach in Florida, Clearwater Beach, just go right outside your door and enjoy your very own pool, or hammocks with views of palm trees and blue skies as you relax and smell the beach blowing in the wind. The huge backyard is perfect for spending time alone or have all of your friends over. This home has wood floors throughout, butcher block counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, its own laundry room with new LG front loader washer and dryer, tankless water heater, farmers sink, plenty of parking with carport, subway tile backsplash and much more. Schedule your showing now!

Listing Courtesy Of FRANK ALBERT REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 Roanoke Street have any available units?
678 Roanoke Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 678 Roanoke Street have?
Some of 678 Roanoke Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 Roanoke Street currently offering any rent specials?
678 Roanoke Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 Roanoke Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 678 Roanoke Street is pet friendly.
Does 678 Roanoke Street offer parking?
Yes, 678 Roanoke Street offers parking.
Does 678 Roanoke Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 678 Roanoke Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 Roanoke Street have a pool?
Yes, 678 Roanoke Street has a pool.
Does 678 Roanoke Street have accessible units?
No, 678 Roanoke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 678 Roanoke Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 678 Roanoke Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 678 Roanoke Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 678 Roanoke Street does not have units with air conditioning.
