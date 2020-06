Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bed 2bath 2 car garage pool home in Dunedin. This is a fantastic home with two large bedrooms and plenty of closet spaces. Nice large kitchen with granite counter tops. Gorgeous screened in pool area. Nice large two car garage. Near to everything Dunedin has to offer including shopping centers, restaurants, beaches and much more.