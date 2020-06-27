All apartments in Dunedin
657 BROADWAY
657 BROADWAY

657 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

657 Broadway, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Location, location, location! This two Bedroom, two bathroom home converted to a duplex is just around the corner from downtown Dunedin, the Dunedin Marina , the Pinellas Trail and the beautiful views of Edgwater Drive and available immediately. Located in the heart of Dunedin, just a block away from Main St. and all its entertainment and allure. This home features a split bedroom floor plan, wood and tile throughout with an open kitchen and living room. Front bedroom features lots of privacy with its own ensuite bathroom. Larger back room features glass closet doors for added charm. Right off the kitchen is the door to the large wooden back deck with ample built in seating that is perfect for entertaining. There is also a pavered courtyard which connects to the deck for even more space and recreational activities. Call today to make an appointment. Street parking only for this property, need to get permit from City of Dunedin at no cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 BROADWAY have any available units?
657 BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 657 BROADWAY have?
Some of 657 BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
657 BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 657 BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 657 BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 657 BROADWAY offers parking.
Does 657 BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 657 BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 657 BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 657 BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 657 BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 657 BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 657 BROADWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 657 BROADWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
