657 BROADWAY

Location, location, location! This two Bedroom, two bathroom home converted to a duplex is just around the corner from downtown Dunedin, the Dunedin Marina , the Pinellas Trail and the beautiful views of Edgwater Drive and available immediately. Located in the heart of Dunedin, just a block away from Main St. and all its entertainment and allure. This home features a split bedroom floor plan, wood and tile throughout with an open kitchen and living room. Front bedroom features lots of privacy with its own ensuite bathroom. Larger back room features glass closet doors for added charm. Right off the kitchen is the door to the large wooden back deck with ample built in seating that is perfect for entertaining. There is also a pavered courtyard which connects to the deck for even more space and recreational activities. Call today to make an appointment. Street parking only for this property, need to get permit from City of Dunedin at no cost.