634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool shuffle board

Resort style living in popular Delightful Dunedin! This spacious 7th floor corner unit over looks St. Joseph’s Sound Intercoastal waterway in an Active 55+ community. Breath taking views can be enjoyed from almost every room. Spacious unit allows room for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom will accommodate king size bed set. Master bath is complete with his and her sinks and jumbo closets. Enjoy an updated kitchen with inside washer, convection microwave, and plenty of counters and cabinet storage. Tank less water heater gives on demand hot water. Covered parking protects your vehicle from the hot sun. Waterfront community includes clubhouse, workout room, 2 fishing piers, kayak storage and launch area, heated AND cooled pool, shuffleboard, and fabulous sunsets! Located next to the Dunedin Marina (a stop for the Clearwater Beach Ferry) and just steps away from everything Main Street has to offer from unique restaurants, shops, festivals, and parades. Enjoy the December lighted boat parade and 4th of July Fireworks right from your living room! Dunedin Blue Jays Stadium is close by and stops for the Jolley Trolley are right out front. You could walk, ride, or boat just about any where without ever starting up your car!!