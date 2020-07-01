All apartments in Dunedin
634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W

634 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

634 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
Resort style living in popular Delightful Dunedin! This spacious 7th floor corner unit over looks St. Joseph’s Sound Intercoastal waterway in an Active 55+ community. Breath taking views can be enjoyed from almost every room. Spacious unit allows room for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom will accommodate king size bed set. Master bath is complete with his and her sinks and jumbo closets. Enjoy an updated kitchen with inside washer, convection microwave, and plenty of counters and cabinet storage. Tank less water heater gives on demand hot water. Covered parking protects your vehicle from the hot sun. Waterfront community includes clubhouse, workout room, 2 fishing piers, kayak storage and launch area, heated AND cooled pool, shuffleboard, and fabulous sunsets! Located next to the Dunedin Marina (a stop for the Clearwater Beach Ferry) and just steps away from everything Main Street has to offer from unique restaurants, shops, festivals, and parades. Enjoy the December lighted boat parade and 4th of July Fireworks right from your living room! Dunedin Blue Jays Stadium is close by and stops for the Jolley Trolley are right out front. You could walk, ride, or boat just about any where without ever starting up your car!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W have any available units?
634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W have?
Some of 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W offer parking?
Yes, 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W offers parking.
Does 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W have a pool?
Yes, 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W has a pool.
Does 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 EDGEWATER DRIVE W does not have units with air conditioning.

