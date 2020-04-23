All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:10 PM

632 DOGWOOD COURT

632 Dogwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

632 Dogwood Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable Downtown Dunedin unit for rent! This completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is light and bright with new white shaker kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances and glass tile backslash. New Flooring Throughout! Large Closets! Open layout with wood laminate in the living room and kitchen. Large Private fenced in yard! Plenty of parking. Washer and Dryer included. Enjoy the Downtown Dunedin lifestyle with its many restaurants, nightlife, events, Pinellas county trail and more! Minutes to the award winning Caladesi and Honeymoon Island Beaches. 15 minutes to Clearwater Beach!! Doesn't get better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 DOGWOOD COURT have any available units?
632 DOGWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 632 DOGWOOD COURT have?
Some of 632 DOGWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 DOGWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
632 DOGWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 DOGWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 632 DOGWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 632 DOGWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 632 DOGWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 632 DOGWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 DOGWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 DOGWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 632 DOGWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 632 DOGWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 632 DOGWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 632 DOGWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 DOGWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 DOGWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 DOGWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

