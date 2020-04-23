632 DOGWOOD COURT

Amenities

Adorable Downtown Dunedin unit for rent! This completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is light and bright with new white shaker kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances and glass tile backslash. New Flooring Throughout! Large Closets! Open layout with wood laminate in the living room and kitchen. Large Private fenced in yard! Plenty of parking. Washer and Dryer included. Enjoy the Downtown Dunedin lifestyle with its many restaurants, nightlife, events, Pinellas county trail and more! Minutes to the award winning Caladesi and Honeymoon Island Beaches. 15 minutes to Clearwater Beach!! Doesn't get better than this!