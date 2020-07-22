606 NEW YORK AVENUE

Amenities

TOTALLY RENOVATED 4 BR w/office option, 2 BA, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2 Car Garage home, Golf Cart local to Downtown Dunedin. 2804 sq ft Interior. Modern Open Floor Plan. This is a FABULOUS Home where you will be proud to entertain. New DESIGNER GOURMET Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, farmers sink and large center island. Perfect for gathering around with friends and family. Hardwood Cabinets custom designed for this home. All Granite Counter tops. House also has a BONUS Room that can be used as a Game Room or Family Room. Master Bedroom with Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Lots of Closet Space Throughout the Home. Great Location, Located CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN and just One mile from the Gulf.