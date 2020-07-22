All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

606 NEW YORK AVENUE

606 New York Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

606 New York Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
TOTALLY RENOVATED 4 BR w/office option, 2 BA, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2 Car Garage home, Golf Cart local to Downtown Dunedin. 2804 sq ft Interior. Modern Open Floor Plan. This is a FABULOUS Home where you will be proud to entertain. New DESIGNER GOURMET Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, farmers sink and large center island. Perfect for gathering around with friends and family. Hardwood Cabinets custom designed for this home. All Granite Counter tops. House also has a BONUS Room that can be used as a Game Room or Family Room. Master Bedroom with Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Lots of Closet Space Throughout the Home. Great Location, Located CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN and just One mile from the Gulf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 NEW YORK AVENUE have any available units?
606 NEW YORK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 606 NEW YORK AVENUE have?
Some of 606 NEW YORK AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 NEW YORK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
606 NEW YORK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 NEW YORK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 606 NEW YORK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 606 NEW YORK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 606 NEW YORK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 606 NEW YORK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 NEW YORK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 NEW YORK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 606 NEW YORK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 606 NEW YORK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 606 NEW YORK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 606 NEW YORK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 NEW YORK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 NEW YORK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 NEW YORK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
