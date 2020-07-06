559 Laura Lane

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136323
After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1890 which includes the first months rent. This duplex sits in the gorgeous town of Dunedin, Florida. It is a short walk from Downtown Dunedin where there are many restaurants and shops. The kitchen has been updated and the property is ready for move in. The entire heating/cooling system was replaced in 2019 and that there is a brand new washer/dryer, dishwasher/garbage disposal in the unit. There is an oversized backyard. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,Washer and dryer
