All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like
546 MANOR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
546 MANOR DRIVE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

546 MANOR DRIVE

546 Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

546 Manor Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a garage, covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish hardwood flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 546 MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
546 MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 546 MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 546 MANOR DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
546 MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 546 MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 546 MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 546 MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 546 MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 MANOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 546 MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 546 MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 546 MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 546 MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 546 MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 546 MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 BedroomsDunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with PoolDunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg