Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fire pit range

OFF SEASON RENTAL - JUNE 7th THROUGH NOVEMBER - YOUR VACATION (OR BASEBALL) PARADISE IS WAITING FOR YOU. THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A ONE CAR GARAGE IS LOCATED IN THE PRIME DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN AREA RIGHT NEXT TO THE PINELLAS TRAIL. IT HAS A LARGE BEAUTIFUL FENCED-IN YARD WITH A FIRE PIT TO ENJOY. DUNEDIN OFFERS SO MUCH FOR YOUR PLEASURE. MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE. APPOINTMENT ONLY, CURRENTLY OCCUPIED!