3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Huge two bedroom townhome in desirable Covered Bridge gated community. Updated kitchen with closet pantry and breakfast bar. Living/dining room combo with views to the screened porch and beyond to the meticulously maintained grounds. Large loft upstairs between the split bedrooms - main bath has a tub and beautifully remodeled master bath has a stand-up shower. This unit boasts wood floors, inside utility room with washer/dryer hookup, ceiling fans throughout, half bath downstairs, screened porch, two car garage and a short walk to the sparkling pool. Close to shopping, dining and gorgeous Honeymoon Island. Small dog under 20 lbs. ok, but no cats please. Zoned for Curlew Creek Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Dunedin High Schools.