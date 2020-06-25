All apartments in Dunedin
3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W
3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W

3346 Covered Bridge Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

3346 Covered Bridge Dr W, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Huge two bedroom townhome in desirable Covered Bridge gated community. Updated kitchen with closet pantry and breakfast bar. Living/dining room combo with views to the screened porch and beyond to the meticulously maintained grounds. Large loft upstairs between the split bedrooms - main bath has a tub and beautifully remodeled master bath has a stand-up shower. This unit boasts wood floors, inside utility room with washer/dryer hookup, ceiling fans throughout, half bath downstairs, screened porch, two car garage and a short walk to the sparkling pool. Close to shopping, dining and gorgeous Honeymoon Island. Small dog under 20 lbs. ok, but no cats please. Zoned for Curlew Creek Elementary, Palm Harbor Middle and Dunedin High Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W have any available units?
3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W have?
Some of 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W is pet friendly.
Does 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W offer parking?
Yes, 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W offers parking.
Does 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W have a pool?
Yes, 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W has a pool.
Does 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3346 COVERED BRIDGE DRIVE W does not have units with air conditioning.
