332 Buena Vista Dr.

Charming 2BR/1BA/1 Car-Garage Updated Home in Dunedin! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Gorgeous 2br/1ba/1 car garage home in delightful Dunedin! Home features newer flooring, updated kitchen, updated bath, lighting fixtures and a large fenced in back yard to entertain family and friends! Easy access to Hwy 19, Home Depot, Publix, pharmacy, fine dining, shopping, arts & entertainment, Mall, marina and only a short drive to the white sandy beaches nearby!



First month's rent and equal security deposit apply. There are NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. Pet ok with $300NR pet fee. Case by case, no aggressive breed or mixed aggressive breed will be accepted.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1306025?accessKey=5bc6



For additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



(RLNE4531220)